2024 San Diego Comic-Con, Suit Up For Best Cosplay Pics

Comic-Con is in full swing in San Diego, and the cosplay game is on fire! From "Diablo 4"'s Lilith to Orin the Red ... attendees are bringing their A-game with their epic looks.

Check out the pics ... we've got everything from Elphaba from "Wicked" and Professor Garlick from "Harry Potter" to Springtrap from "Five Nights at Freddy’s."

Whoever said playing dress-up can't be glamorous was clearly wrong -- because these mega fans look great! Check out this fem Captain America outfit ... definitely a super-powered dose of style, not to mention the other costumes.

Spock and Kruge from "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" made a truly out-of-this-world appearance ... just one of the better outfits from people who descended upon San Diego.

Mario and Luigi also raced their way to the convention too ... adding a high-speed dose of fun to the bumper-packed weekend.