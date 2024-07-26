'Deadpool & Wolverine' Cameo Stars Surprise Comic-Con Audience, Spoilers Ahead

Play video content TMZ.com

Comic-Con fans at the "Deadpool & Wolverine" panel this week got way more than they bargained for when all the movie’s cameo stars crashed the stage ... spoilers ahead, y'all.

It all kicked off Thursday in Hall H down in San Diego -- with Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Emma Corrin, director Shawn Levy, and Marvel honcho Kevin Feige treating the audience to the movie's screening Thursday ... before RR upped the ante by bringing out the movie’s guest stars together in one place for the first time, which we have on video.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

We said it once, but we'll repeat it here again ... DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON'T WANNA KNOW! Good? Okay, good ... let's proceed.

As you can see, the crowd went wild when Dafne Keen, Jennifer Garner, Chris Evans, Channing Tatum, and Wesley Snipes all came out onstage one by one. So yes, all these actors make cameos in the flick ... reprising old superhero roles they've played in the past.

Honestly, everyone already knew Keen was back as Laura/X-23, but Garner had been dodging rumors about her involvement for a while -- so, this appearance totally confirms she's in the movie. Ditto for everyone else, obviously.

The other cameos were a total shocker ... especially since Evans is back as the "Fantastic Four" Human Torch instead of his iconic Captain America role. How 'bout that?!?

There're still some mystery cameos in the movie who weren't unmasked -- like who’s voicing Lady Deadpool. Plus, the guest stars who were revealed didn’t spill any movie secrets either -- so all the fun and games ended with their brief stage appearance.

It’s all thrilling build-up for the movie, which has finally hit theaters -- but some bad news is threatening its box office potential this weekend.