All The Best Cosplay From 2023 San Diego Comic-Con

See All The Best Cosplay ...

This year's Comic-Con is in full gear down in San Diego, and tons of folks look ready for the big screen ... dressing up as characters from some of 2023's biggest movies and TV shows.

The convention kicked off Thursday and the cosplay is on point yet again ... there's lots of folks going as Barbie and Ken, plus a family who went all Indiana Jones, and Mario and Peach's mushroom kingdom is getting a strong showing.

There's also some Oppenheimer looks ... with some folks even going up against their Barbie counterparts ... plus super heroes from all different universes.

Naturally, Star Wars is well represented too ... there's Mandalorians galore and even some Grogus.

The classic comic book characters are getting some love too ... because Batman and Robin never get old.