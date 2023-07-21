Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

All The Best Cosplay From 2023 San Diego Comic-Con

2023 SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON See All The Best Cosplay ... Worlds Are Colliding!!!

7/21/2023 4:12 PM PT
All The Best Cosplay From Comic-Con 2023
Launch Gallery
Crazy Cosplay! Launch Gallery
Getty

This year's Comic-Con is in full gear down in San Diego, and tons of folks look ready for the big screen ... dressing up as characters from some of 2023's biggest movies and TV shows.

The convention kicked off Thursday and the cosplay is on point yet again ... there's lots of folks going as Barbie and Ken, plus a family who went all Indiana Jones, and Mario and Peach's mushroom kingdom is getting a strong showing.

Getty

There's also some Oppenheimer looks ... with some folks even going up against their Barbie counterparts ... plus super heroes from all different universes.

Getty

Naturally, Star Wars is well represented too ... there's Mandalorians galore and even some Grogus.

Getty

The classic comic book characters are getting some love too ... because Batman and Robin never get old.

Check out the gallery ... it looks like a seriously fun time.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later