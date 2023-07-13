San Diego Comic-Con Panels Pull Out Of Event Amid Actors Strike

San Diego Comic-Con, arguably the biggest pop culture fan event of the year, is already feelin' the heat of the SAG-AFTRA strike ... because some of the hottest panels have already backed out.

The West Coast's biggest convention has already seen a handful of cancelations -- "The Rookie" pulled the plug on its scheduled signing event and and "That '70s Show" is no longer hosting its anniversary panel.

Prime Video's "Good Omens" also had plans to do both a panel and a signing, but has instead pivoted to hold an advanced screening for fans, showing its season premiere.

There are loads of other panels and meet and greets set to go down when SDCC starts up next week, including shows like "Abbott Elementary" and "What We Do in the Shadows" ... but time will tell if it all goes dark.

For those unaware, one of the many rules union actors have to follow involves staying away from conventions and fan expos ... so there's a high chance other actors will follow in dropping out.

There were already talks of studios pulling the plug before Thursday's strike call ... with Marvel being a big name that already said it wouldn't hold its big presentation.

Play video content 7/22/19 TMZ.com