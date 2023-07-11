SAG Prez Fran Drescher Blasted for Mugging with Kim Kardashian in Italy Amid Strike

Fran Drescher's Hollywood union is about to head into a strike this week -- which is why her members are pissed over her chillaxin' in Europe ... just a day before s*** hits the fan.

SAG-AFTRA actors seem to be furious after seeing their President hobnobbing in Italy Monday ... next to none other than Kim Kardashian, who's catching a lot of heat amid the ongoing writers' strike (more on that later).

Fran posed for a cozy pic with Kim at a Dolce & Gabbana event -- which KK posted -- and now SAG members are calling Fran out for what they perceive as not taking their own looming strike very seriously. On its face, you can't blame 'em ... 'cause the clock's ticking.

If a deal isn't reached between SAG and movie studio bosses by midnight tonight, actors of all ilks are expected to walk off sets/hit the streets in a new wave of picketing that could rock the industry ... even more so than it already has with writers fighting their own fight.

While SAG itself as an org has actually defended Fran being in Italy -- saying she was there working as an ambassador on behalf of Dolce and Gabbana, which was know by the negotiating committee -- that hasn't appeased the rank and file. SAG says Fran has been in negotiations every day in person or over videoconference and will be returning to LA tomorrow.

Several SAG members blasted this photo ... saying Fran appears to not really care about the fact that actors/her members are about to be out of work. Rather than trying to hammer out a new contract, they say she's just having the time of her life halfway across the world.

There's another element of criticism ... pointed at Kim. As you know, she's in the new season of 'American Horror Story' -- which had already been written before the writers' strike -- but she's been labeled a scab by some ... seeing how she's crossed the picket line and continues to work with Ryan Murphy -- who's also caught a bad rap in this whole saga.

The fact Fran's sidled up next to her specifically doesn't sit well with a lot of actors, and the consensus seems to be ... at the very least, this is not a good look at such a crucial time.