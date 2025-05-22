Pamela Anderson Didn't Return to Glam Makeup, Old Photo Tricks Internet

Pamela Anderson isn't returning to her past trademark look, despite rumors to the contrary ... 'cause sources tell us an old photo of the star has confused the internet.

Here's the deal ... a photo of Anderson decked out in her old-school makeup made its way around social media this week, capturing her perfectly maintained face.

She's wearing a bright red robe in the snap, and her hair's dyed a vibrant bleach blonde ... and, it led many to surmise that she'd given up her au naturel face and was going back to the "'90s Pam" many fans adored back in the day.

However, sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the pic going viral on social media ain't a new one -- it's actually a photo from three years ago, when Pam was still dolling herself up before heading out.

We're told it was posted by makeup artist David Velasquez ... who took it down shortly after posting it.

Despite the false rumors, our sources say Pam's not against a return to the cosmetics of her "Baywatch" days ... and she does still wear makeup from time to time ... but, she's not going back to her past routine -- for the time being at least.

Anderson took many by surprise during awards season this past year ... attending every red carpet event for her movie "The Last Showgirl" without wearing any of her extensive makeup.

Worth noting ... social media's split on Anderson's face these days -- with some missing the nostalgia of the old look while others say they think she appears way happier without all the extra coverage on her mug.