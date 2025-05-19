Pamela Anderson Doesn't Want Tommy Lee Back If He Divorces Brittany Furlan

Pamela Anderson has no plans to rekindle things with her ex-hubby Tommy Lee if his current marriage ends ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to Pamela and her family tell us … there’s absolutely no way she would ever get back together with the Mötley Crüe drummer, even if he and wife Brittany Furlan were to officially divorce amid their ongoing separation.

We're told Pamela does not care about Tommy and Brittany’s relationship, and the general consensus among those close to her is ... good riddance.

As one source put it ... there was a time, but no shot now. We're told Pamela is focused on herself, enjoying being single, and has zero interest in revisiting the past.

Pamela made headlines for reaching out to Tommy in 2023 to make things right, and to let him know how she really feels before her Netflix documentary aired. She told him he's still her "one true love."

We broke the story ... Brittany and Tommy have been living separately for the past two weeks. We're told Brittany and other people around Tommy feel like his drinking has gotten out of hand, and while they've urged him to get sober ... he's been resistant.