‘Baywatch’ Documentary Director Organizes Paddle Out Memorial For Mike Newman

Mike Newman -- the star of “Baywatch” who passed away last month after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease -- received a touching send-off from those close to him ... a paddle out held in his honor.

Matthew Felker -- the director behind the Hulu docuseries “After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun” -- helped make the event happen ... and, check out the photo. It’s a fitting tribute to someone who spent so long acting near the water.

We’re told Newman’s costar David Chokachi -- the actor who played Cody Madison in more than 80 episodes of the show during the later ‘90s -- also came to pay his respects to Mike.

Felker’s also organizing a more formal celebration of life event in Mike’s honor ... telling us he’s screening a director’s cut of his docuseries for a group of lifeguards with the help of The Michael J. Fox foundation and numerous businesses in the Malibu area.

Matt explains that people may only think of Pamela Anderson or David Hasselhoff when they hear the title “Baywatch” ... but, he feels Mike was really one of the most important parts of the show -- starring in the sales reel that got NBC involved and sticking with the show for all 11 seasons.

While Newman had to fight through Parkinson’s disease, Felker says he never allowed it to beat him ... remembering him as someone who just wanted to live as much of a normal life as he could -- spending time with friends, working out and enjoying a beer even as his condition worsened.

Felker says he promised Newman he would work with the Michael J. Fox Foundation to raise money for those with Parkinson’s ... making the promise to MN even while he was in the hospital, days before he died. He says he’s committed to that task and asks people to donate to the foundation in his honor.

As we reported ... Mike passed away from heart complications 18 years after first being diagnosed with the disease.

On top of acting, Mike was also a real first responder -- working as both a lifeguard and a firefighter. He went back to firefighting full-time after the show ended. He was 68.