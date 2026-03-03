'Summer House' Amanda Batula Talks Kyle Cooke's 'Protected' Cheating

"Summer House" star Amanda Batula had a rough time breaking up with Kyle Cooke ... but now she's getting so many DMs about instances when Kyle allegedly cheated on her that she's glad she finally pulled the trigger on their divorce.

Amanda told Marie Claire she wasn't alerted to Kyle's alleged flings earlier because he's been "wildly protected" -- and not by Bravo or Kyle's friends ... but by other women.

She said, "That part's annoying. Like, how am I finding out about 'new' things that happened years ago? Where are my girls' girls? Hello? How do people have photos and no one shared anything?"

But at least she can leave the purported cheating in the past ... not so much for Kyle's reported $4 million debt from his beverage brand Loverboy, which could follow her around for years!

"Everyone needs a prenup," Amanda said. "Kyle has this Loverboy debt from a business loan he took out before we got married, and everyone's freaking out about it ... a prenup would have protected me 100 percent from it."

Along with getting prenups, Amanda also advised not to marry someone thinking they'll change. She says Kyle never dropped his clubbing habit, and says he seemed to weaponize her use of weed during arguments about his lifestyle choices.