Kyle Cooke Denies Dating Ava Dash, Reacts to Amanda Batula Dating Rumors

Kyle Cooke is denying dating "Next Gen NYC" cast member Ava Dash ... and is giving his two thoughts on rumors that Amanda Batula is getting with one of their "Summer House" costars!

Check out the clip -- Kyle appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" Tuesday night and fully squashed the romance chatter going on about him and Ava.

ICYMI, reports circled that he and his fellow reality star were holding hands at dinner over the weekend, but he tells Andy Cohen the entire table was holding hands to do a group blessing.

And regarding the gossip about his estranged wife Amanda, he says he believes rumors that she's eyeing down their co-star West Wilson is BS -- though he says if they were dating, he just wants her to be happy.