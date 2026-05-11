'RHONJ' Jennifer Fessler Regrets Defending West Wilson After Shutting Down Rumor

'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Jennifer Fessler is shutting down rumors she ever hooked up with "Summer House" cast member West Wilson ... saying at this point, she doesn't even want to be friendly with him anymore.

During her appearance on "Two T's in a Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge," Jenn repeatedly denied anything romantic or sexual ever happened between her and the fellow Bravo star ... insisting the speculation exploded after his ex Ciara Miller suggested there may have been something going on.

Jenn explained she initially defended West publicly because, in her experience, he had always been sweet, warm, and supportive toward her. However now, Jenn says she wishes she hadn’t gone so hard defending him ... admitting she regrets being "too enthusiastic."

Still, Jenn made one thing crystal clear, saying plainly "I have never slept with West Wilson" ... and she shot down fan theories that he was secretly her "hall pass."

Jenn added her husband Jeffrey, who's an attorney, never believed the cheating rumors for a second, and mostly found the entire situation absurd. Despite that, she said she has zero interest in taking legal action against Ciara, adding "I don't want to sue Ciara."

The reality star said the rumors were funny at first ... until they started impacting her children. She revealed her daughter found the whole thing hilarious, but her son was much more upset by the online chatter.

Trying to prove there was never anything inappropriate between her and West, Jenn claimed she even had a producer comb through all their text messages -- which she joked were painfully boring and mostly consisted of her giving him “motherly” advice ... even describing him “like a little kid.”

She also said West personally reached out to apologize for dragging her into the mess, and expressed regret over the backlash she received online ... however, Jenn didn’t completely let West off the hook, acknowledging he absolutely hurt Ciara. Jenn said she believes Ciara owes her an apology for publicly spreading what she called a "categorically untrue" rumor.

A source close to Jenn tells TMZ … It is just completely untrue and Jenn is hurt by the possibility of this being twisted and that she’s being looped into all of this.