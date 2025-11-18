Smokey Robinson's Newest Sexual Battery Claim Is From a Man

Smokey Robinson's newest sexual battery accuser is a man who claims the Motown singer once grabbed the guy's hand and tried to force it onto his erect penis.

Smokey is being sued by four Jane Does claiming they used to work as housekeepers for the music star and his wife, Frances Gladney Robinson ... and now two more alleged victims want to join the suit, a fifth Jane Doe and a John Doe.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the male accuser claims he started working for the Robinsons at their Chatsworth residence around 2013 ... he says he would clean and detail their cars early in the mornings and on numerous occasions Smokey came outside wearing only his underwear and would touch and fondle his erect penis in clear view of John Doe.

The guy claims "Smokey Robinson’s sexual arousal was vivid and unmistakable during these incidents." He also claims Smokey sometimes made sexually suggestive gestures and remarks towards him, including beckoning him toward a nearby room.

He says he would reject Smokey's alleged advances by telling him, "Put some clothes on."

The guy claims things escalated around 2022, when in one incident, Smokey grabbed the guy's hand "without consent and attempted to force it onto his erect penis."

After the alleged incident, the guy claims the Robinsons fired him. He says one year later, Smokey's wife requested he return to work and he did. He says Smokey went right back to appearing partially clothed, touching himself and making sexually suggestive remarks in his presence.

He claims Smokey's repeated sexual harassment, indecent exposure and unwanted physical contact resulted in humiliation, emotional distress, and ongoing fear for his safety and dignity ... and he says he stopped working for the Robinsons "after learning of similar conduct toward other victims and out of concern for his own well-being."

The new Jane Doe who wants to join the lawsuit claims she worked for the Robinsons as a housekeeper. She says on more than 10 occasions Smokey grabbed her hand and attempted to force her to touch his erect penis.

When the four women sued Smokey in May for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment and gender violence, his lawyer denied the allegations and chalked it up to a shakedown.