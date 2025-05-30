Smokey Robinson Investigated for Alleged Sexual Assault in 2015, Wasn't Charged

But He Was Never Charged

Prosecutors in Los Angeles are revealing for the first time Smokey Robinson was investigated for an alleged sexual assault back in 2015 ... but the probe did not result in criminal charges.

The L.A. County District Attorney's Office tells TMZ ... they discovered that in 2015 the D.A.'s office was presented with a sexual assault allegation against Smokey, and that the case was kicked up to prosecutors by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The D.A. says prosecutors ultimately decided not to charge Smokey with a crime due to a lack of evidence.

Our sources say the alleged victim from the 2015 sexual assault case is NOT one of the four anonymous women who recently sued Smokey for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment and gender violence.

Three of the 4 women from the new lawsuit filed police reports against Smokey, and he's now the subject of a new LASD investigation.

Smokey's denied the new claims, called them a shakedown, and has filed a counter suit.

Robinson's attorney Christopher Frost tells TMZ ... "We are pleased that this statement has been released in which the LA District Attorney has confirmed there was no basis to file charges a decade ago."