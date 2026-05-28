Bill Bradley Cautions Trump, You Won't Be Center Of Attention At Knicks Game

Play video content Video: Bill Bradley Warns Trump He Won’t Be the Center of Attention at Knicks Game TMZSports.com

President Trump will be at Madison Square Garden for an NBA Finals game, but Bill Bradley, former U.S. Senator and N.Y. Knicks star, says he won't be the center of attention!

The Knicks alum has some advice for the Prez, saying ... "If [Trump] goes to the game, he has to realize he is second fiddle. He's the president of the United States, but at an NBA Final, if he attends, he's second fiddle. He's not first."

"We'll see what he does. Quite frankly, I don't give a s*** what he does," Number 24 said.

Bradley, who spent 18 years in the United States Senate after his playing career, added ... "What I care about is what the team does, and whether we get to the top of the mountain."

Of course, after reports this week indicated 45/47 would attend one of the games at The Garden, Trump set the record straight on Wednesday, saying he did in fact plan to attend Game 3 or 4 when the series heads back to the Big Apple.

Play video content Video: Trump Says He’ll Be at Knicks NBA Finals Game at MSG Fox News

Trump also revealed he planned to hit up Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but obviously that wasn't possible once the Knicks swept the Cavs.

There's a ton more with the 2x NBA champ ... who played 10 seasons with the Knicks, and was part of their last two title teams, in 1970 and 1973.

It's been 53 years ... and a lot of fans have declared that Jalen Brunson would dethrone Walt Frazier, Willis Reed, and/or Patrick Ewing as the greatest Knick of all-time if he were to bring home the Larry O'Brien Trophy to the Big Apple.

Bradley played with Clyde and Willis, so we had to ask him for his take ... fair or foul?