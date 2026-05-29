Mackenzie Shirilla Tells Mom Thinking About Fatal Crash Make Her Want to Vomit

Thinking About Crash Makes Me Want To Puke ...

Play video content Video: Phone Call Reveals Mackenzie Shirilla Gets Sick Thinking About Fatal Crash

Mackenzie Shirilla says the fatal car crash that landed her in prison haunts her ... telling her mom the mere thought of it makes her want to vomit.

In undated jail audio, obtained by TMZ, Mackenzie talks with her mother, Natalie, about the deadly 2022 wreck that killed her boyfriend Dominic Russo and friend Davion Flanagan ... and it's emotional and graphic.

Mackenzie says she still struggles to process why she survived the crash while the two young men didn't ... wondering, "How did I not die?" before revealing she regularly has intrusive thoughts about Dom and Davion's fatal injuries.

She tells her mom she'll be lying awake at night when vivid images suddenly pop into her head ... recalling descriptions she heard about the victims' conditions after the crash.

Mackenzie says even thinking about Dom's death makes her want to puke.

The conversation offers a glimpse into Mackenzie's state of mind following the crash ... and it sounds like there's a heavy emotional toll.

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