Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

TMZ TV Hot Takes: Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala, Justin Timberlake, Tyreek Hill

TMZ TV HOT TAKES TAYLOR ENDORSES KAMALA ... Timberlake, NFL's Tyreek

0911-HOT-Takes

Taylor Swift is voting for Kamala Harris, Justin Timberlake is cutting a deal and Tyreek Hill is regretting his actions during his police interaction ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

091124_tmz_live_swift_kal
SWIFTIE SUPPORT
TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles break down the ripple effects of Taylor endorsing Vice President Harris after her debate with Donald Trump.

TMZ on TV

091124_tv_clips_timberlake_kal
BIG WIN FOR TIMBERLAKE
TMZ.com

Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Justin scoring a big win in his DWI case in New York, which sees him getting off with a slap on the wrist.

TMZ Sports

091124_tmz_sports_kal
TAKING RESPONSIBILITY
TMZSports.com

And over on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo explain why Tyreek is expressing regret over Sunday's incident in Miami.

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later