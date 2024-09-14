Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes: Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Dwight Howard

Justin Goes To Court ... John Legend, Dwight

091324-hot-take-SAT
Getty/TMZ.com Composite

Justin Timberlake is pleading guilty, John Legend is pleading for sympathy in his hometown, and Dwight Howard is getting talked out of wrestling ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

091324_tmz_live_timberlake_kal
BIG WIN FOR TIMBERLAKE
TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles break down Justin's big day in court in Sag Harbor, New York.

TMZ on TV

091324_tv_clips_legend_kal
FALLING ON DEAF EARS
TMZ.com

Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to John urging Springfield, OH locals to embrace Haitian immigrants.

TMZ Sports

091324_tmz_sports_howard_kal
THINK OF THE KNEES!!!
TMZSports.com

And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo explain how Ric Flair talked Dwight out of becoming a pro wrestler.

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area

