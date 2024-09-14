TMZ TV Hot Takes: Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Dwight Howard

Justin Timberlake is pleading guilty, John Legend is pleading for sympathy in his hometown, and Dwight Howard is getting talked out of wrestling ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles break down Justin's big day in court in Sag Harbor, New York.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to John urging Springfield, OH locals to embrace Haitian immigrants.

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo explain how Ric Flair talked Dwight out of becoming a pro wrestler.