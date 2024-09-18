Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes: Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, and Bryce Young

TMZ TV Hot Takes Paul McCartney's Surprise Appearance ... Pharrell, Bryce Young

Getty Composite

Paul McCartney makes a surprise appearance at a comedy show, Pharrell Williams goes in on celebs who talk politics publicly and Ryan Leaf calls out the Panthers for benching Bryce Young ... keep reading TMZ's TV Hot Takes for more.

TMZ Live

'HELP'ING OUT A FRIEND
TMZ.com

On "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles break down Paul McCartney surprising the crowd at Deon Cole's comedy show.

TMZ on TV

091824_tv_clips_pharrell.01_00_29_23.Still002
KEEP IT TO YOURSELF!!!
TMZ.com

Our "TMZ on TV" crew talks Pharrell blasting celebs for getting too political (and, dives into whether they'd date someone that's a member of the opposing party).

TMZ Sports

091824_tmz_sports.01_01_43_21.Still024
HE DIDN'T DESERVE THIS
TMZSports.com

And, former first-round draft pick Ryan Leaf takes the Carolina Panthers to task for benching Bryce Young in just his second season.

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

