TMZ TV Hot Takes: Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, and Bryce Young
Paul McCartney makes a surprise appearance at a comedy show, Pharrell Williams goes in on celebs who talk politics publicly and Ryan Leaf calls out the Panthers for benching Bryce Young ... keep reading TMZ's TV Hot Takes for more.
TMZ Live
On "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles break down Paul McCartney surprising the crowd at Deon Cole's comedy show.
TMZ on TV
Our "TMZ on TV" crew talks Pharrell blasting celebs for getting too political (and, dives into whether they'd date someone that's a member of the opposing party).
TMZ Sports
And, former first-round draft pick Ryan Leaf takes the Carolina Panthers to task for benching Bryce Young in just his second season.
