Lady Gaga Performs From 'Rocky' Steps at Kamala Harris Rally In Philadelphia

Play video content

Lady Gaga gave a live performance at Kamala Harris' final campaign rally Monday night in the all important swing state of Pennsylvania, belting out "God Bless America" to show her full support for the Democratic presidential nominee.

Gaga was seated at a piano on the famous "Rocky" Steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art on the eve of Election Day, giving it her all vocally, while also making a little speech after singing the second national anthem.

Play video content

She told the packed audience the country was depending on them, presumably to get out and vote. Gaga then said women for decades never had a voice in this country, nurturing their kids and supporting their husbands to help them make decisions.

But, on Tuesday, Gaga said women will make their own decisions for the next president, who should be someone for all the people. Of course, Gaga was talking about Kamala.

Play video content

The singer then introduced Kamala's husband, Doug Emhoff, who came out and spoke to the crowd before Oprah Winfrey made an appearance and delivered her own speech. This was followed by the keynote speaker -- Kamala herself.

Other performances on the "Rocky" steps included Ricky Martin and The Roots ... as the Harris-Walz campaign piled up the celeb endorsements right before Election Day.

Earlier Monday, Harris attended a rally in Pittsburgh with pop star Katy Perry ... and her Republican rival, ex-prez Donald Trump, held campaign events in Pittsburgh and Reading.