Kamala Harris Direct Medics to Person in Crowd at Rally

Kamala Harris says she's always looking out for her own ... putting her rally on pause to direct medics to someone who needs help -- and, saying that's what leadership's all about.

The veep hosted a star-studded rally in Atlanta Saturday ... and, when she finally came out to speak, it seems she noticed a supporter who was in distress -- and, she immediately stopped her speech to help get medics to her.

Check out the clip ... KH points into the crowd and asks for a medic to hustle over -- before asking fans to part so the emergency medical team can get to the person in need.

After a moment, it seems everything returns to normal ... when Harris says that this is what she and her supporters do -- they always look out for one another.

KH's crowd cheered her on while she adds that's just how her team rolls ... and, that's what true leadership looks like.

With the election days away, Harris brought all the stars out for her ATL rally ... with Spike Lee, 2 Chainz, Monica and Victoria Monet coming out to speak on her behalf.

Monet gave an impassioned speech about her three-year-old daughter ... saying she wants to make sure her daughter has bodily autonomy, the ability to live freely, affordable healthcare and more -- so, people need to get out and vote for Harris.

Worth noting ... there was a second rally for Harris supporters today too -- which took place in North Carolina. There, Khalid came out and sang his hit "Location" while Bon Jovi hit the stage and performed "Livin' on a Prayer" with The War and Treaty.