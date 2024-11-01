Michael Smerconish Says Election Is 'Ted Lasso' vs. 'Yellowstone'

Play video content TMZ.com

Michael Smerconish broke down what he means by referring to 2 of TV’s greatest hits to make his political point about the presidential election -- voters are generally locked in on their completely different choices -- and their equal popularity has this race up in the air.

The CNN host joined us on "TMZ Live" Friday ... and he says the liberal "Ted Lasso" fans versus conservative "Yellowstone" diehards comparison highlights the differences in style in popular preference between the candidates -- and no matter which way you slice the data, there's no clear projected winner before Election Day next week.

Watch the full video 'cause Michael dives deeper into the comparison ... and he even dishes on what it says about our guy Charles, a big fan of both shows.

He’s also sharing his thoughts on how many folks see the world in black-and-white, calling out the media outlets that Harris and Trump have been talking to -- some of which he hasn’t even heard of.

Michael had plenty to say, and you won't want to miss his final thoughts on what might have happened if Joe Biden had stayed in the race!