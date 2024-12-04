Tina Knowles Says Beyoncé's Billboard Title Is Nice But They're Used to Wins

But We're Used To The Wins!!!

Tina Knowles is one proud mama -- so confident in Beyoncé’s talent, even the biggest achievements don’t surprise her anymore!

We caught up with Tina in West Hollywood Tuesday, and while she said it was nice to see her daughter named the Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century by Billboard, she made it clear -- titles like that are just part of the gig for the both of them.

Check out the clip ... 'cause Tina also spilled the tea on Beyoncé’s upcoming halftime performance for one of the NFL’s Christmas Day matchups on Netflix!

But Beyoncé’s clearly not sweating that show -- after all, Billboard crowned her the best of what she does, saying she earned the honor "based on her full 25 years of influence, evolution and impact."