Trina Says Beyoncé Is The Top Female Rapper When She Chooses To Be

Trina is crowning Beyoncé as the best female rapper in Hip Hop's 50th year ... while acknowledging the "Renaissance" singer only raps in her spare time.

The bold pick came at this year's OneMusicFest in Atlanta when Trina credited Beyoncé for "opening the landscape" for female rapper's success in recent years.

Trina says Beyonce's rap alter-ego birthed inspiration for future female rappers around the globe and she gushed over Mrs. Carter's bars and rhymes.

Beyoncé has been known to bust a flow over the years ... she and her hubs Jay-Z released a joint album in 2018 and snagged a Grammy nomination for their single "Apeshit."

Trina's praise of Beyoncé didn't end with her mic skills ... the Miami rapper mourned the end of the Renaissance Tour and stated everything from the rap girlies has been basic ever since.