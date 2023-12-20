Beyoncé and Jay-Z Rent Out and Ride Tour Bus Through NYC With Family

We're Doing The Tourist Thing In NYC

Play video content SplashNews.com

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are going full tourist in the Big Apple ... sightseeing in the city from a tour bus rented out for their family.

Bey and Jay hopped on the Tea Around Town tour bus Wednesday with Blue Ivy and other friends and family in tow ... riding around Times Square and hitting tourist spots.

The famous family also stopped by the Saks 5th Avenue holiday window display, cruised by Rockefeller Center to see the massive Christmas tree from all angles and even had time to make a stop at Bryant Park.

It's pretty incredible to see Beyonce and Jay-Z on a freaking tour bus in his hometown ... but hey, this must be their idea of an "Empire State of Mind."

Of course, there were a lot of little kiddos on the bus too ... so this may have been tailored to some out-of-town relatives visiting for the holidays.

Beyonce and Jay-Z went with a tour bus company offering 90-minute tours featuring afternoon tea with scones, plus sweet and savory treats.

Play video content TMZ.com