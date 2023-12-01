Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Beyoncé Fans Sing and Dance During 'Renaissance' Movie Premiere

12/1/2023 8:56 AM PT
CELEBRATING QUEEN BEY

Beyoncé fans turned her 'Renaissance' movie premiere into a concert ... singing and dancing in the theater aisles, making for one crazy fun scene.

Ya gotta see the videos from inside the London theater where fans got the first look at "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé" ... it looks like one of her tour stops.

EVERYBODY ON MUTE!!!

The 'Mute Challenge' was also a staple of Beyoncé's recent "Renaissance" world tour ... so naturally, her fans brought it back while watching a movie about the tour.

Beyonce.com

Beyonce was in the house too ... though she wasn't wearing silver, as has been a theme and the source of some controversy ... pairing a black dress with her platinum blonde hair.

11/30/23
SHINING AT THE PREMIERE

As we reported ... Taylor Swift flew across the pond to give Beyoncé her full support ... seemingly returning the favor after Beyoncé went to Taylor's "Eras" movie premiere.

Beyoncé also dropped a new song, "My House," coinciding with the movie release ... with fans noticing the track playing during the credits.

The 'Renaissance' movie is part documentary, part concert film ... telling the story of her wildly popular "Renaissance" world tour ... and it also features her husband Jay-Z, daughter Blue Ivy and her mom, Tina Knowles.

