Beyoncé Surprises Brazil Fans By Showing Up for 'Renaissance' Screening

Beyoncé gave some folks in Brazil an early XMAS present -- her presence at a screening of her "Renaissance" flick!

Bey flew in by private jet, of course, to Salvador, Brazil, and hit up a "Club Renaissance" screening party, surprising a huge number of fans.

Her message was simple ... "I came because I love you so much."

Hugo Gloss, a Brazilian entertainment website, posted vid of Beyonce saying, "Everyone on mute!" Thing is ... the fans couldn't contain themselves. She added, “It was very important to be here, right here.”

It's a great marketing plan ... Bey announced Tuesday ... the film will be released in another 15 countries and Brazil is one of them. She said, "Y’all didn’t have to break my website, but I told y’all, the renaissance is not over.”