The Lady of Rage Stars as Miss Cleo in Late Psychic Biopic

Veteran Death Row Records rapper The Lady of Rage has a new movie on the horizon, but any mind-reader worth their mettle already knows that ... as she's playing the late, controversial TV psychic Miss Cleo!!!

On Tuesday, Lifetime unleashed the trailer for "Miss Cleo: Her Rise and Fall" with the "Afro Puffs" rapper transforming into the tarot-card reading, single mother who had the infomercial game on lock in the late '90s.

Miss Cleo, like Rage, hailed from Los Angeles and according to the film, was once raking in $24 million a month for the Psychic Readers Network that employed her "services" ... before the FCC swooped in with allegations of fraud.

TMZ broke the story ... Miss Cleo died in 2016 after a battle with cancer, and her likeness was subjected to lawsuits, but her popularity never waned all the same.

Rage's buzz has also been swelling this year ... she recently murdered Tha Dogg Pound and Snoop Dogg on their own sh*t, "Who Da Hardest?"