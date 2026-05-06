'Bob's Burgers' Star Eugene Mirman Hasn't Seen His Car Crash Photos After Fiery Accident

Eugene Mirman is avoiding one thing after his terrifying car crash ... the photos.

The "Bob's Burgers" star says he still hasn't looked at images from his March 31 wreck, despite them spreading online after his car burst into flames at a New Hampshire toll plaza.

"I'm not interested yet," Mirman told Variety. "I don't know if there'll be a time when I'm 78 and like, 'Oh, you know what? I should really look up all those videos to see how truly traumatized I should be!'"

He knows how intense they likely are, adding ... "I'm sure they were terrifying," and saying he feels bad people were so worried but he's "incredibly thankful" to be okay.

TMZ broke the story ... Mirman was pulled from his burning car after crashing into the Bedford Toll Plaza, with a state trooper, New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte and others helping pull him to safety.

He doesn't remember the crash itself ... only moments after, like being in the ambulance and seeing some fire.

Despite the dramatic scene, Mirman somehow escaped without burns, though he suffered a concussion, broken ribs and a broken wrist. "I obviously went through an insane accident," he said but he's already getting back to normal life, even hitting a Lego store with his son for "May the Fourth."

Mirman calls it his "only near-death experience" and says he'll probably turn it into stand-up material.