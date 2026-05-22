Mackenzie Shirilla Wanted Kim Kardashian to Be Her Lawyer

Mackenzie Shirilla was shooting for the stars from behind bars ... because in an undated jail call, she says she wants Kim Kardashian to be her lawyer.

The call -- obtained by PEOPLE and recorded while Mackenzie was held at the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center in Ohio -- features the now-21-year-old discussing the growing media attention surrounding her case.

Speaking to an unidentified person, Mackenzie wonders if Kim K may have seen the coverage ... before admitting, "I'm real nervous and I want Kim Kardashian to be my lawyer."

The person on the other end seems to think the publicity could help get Kim's attention ... saying maybe all the headlines surrounding the case would put Mackenzie on Kim's radar.

The prison 'Mean Girl' also tried appealing to Kim through her wallet ... joking, "Tell her I buy all her SKIMS and I only wear SKIMS."

As you know ... Kim has spent years involved in criminal justice reform efforts and advocating for inmates she believes were wrongfully convicted or deserving of sentence reconsideration ... though she has not officially passed the California bar exam.

Mackenzie was ultimately convicted in 2023 of murder, aggravated vehicular homicide, and other charges tied to the 2022 crash that killed her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and friend Davion Flanagan.

Prosecutors argued she intentionally drove her car into a brick wall at nearly 100 MPH -- following an alleged toxic relationship with Russo ... and the judge later described her as "hell on wheels."

Interest in the case recently exploded again after Netflix released "The Crash" earlier this month ... featuring interviews with Mackenzie, her family, and the victims' loved ones.

In the documentary, Mackenzie insists the crash was not intentional and says she has "excessive amounts of remorse" for the victims and their families.