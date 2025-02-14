DJ Akademiks Says Drake Told Him New Album Isn't About Kendrick Lamar

But Of Course, He's Not Gonna Lay Down & Die!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

The Hip Hop world is currently hovering around Drake's subliminal shots toward Kendrick Lamar and others from his new R&B album, "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" but let DJ Akademiks spoke to Drake and concludes the project his Drizzy putting the beef in the rearview mirror!!!

Big Ak joined TMZ Live on Friday to give his breakdown of Drake's new joint project with PartyNextDoor and tells us he chatting with Drake ahead of the album's release ... The Boy never planned to make the LP a Kendrick response record.

There are a few digs, Drake mocked the thought of strippers dancing to dictionaries to decipher Kendrick's lyrics on the song "Gimme a Hug" and referenced the diss of the moment on the track "Celibacy" ... "F***, I guess it's up and it's stuck/We'rе not like them, baby, and they're not like us, either one."

The Rumble streamer calls the album a throwback to the 2018 Drake when he made the "Scorpion" album and had lyrical stingers for all challengers. Don't expect him to be sitting in the loser's section anytime soon.

Play video content Apple Music/NFL

Things have changed since then ... Kendrick just posted record-breaking Super Bowl halftime ratings and Spotify numbers coming off winning a gang of Grammys for his "Not Like Us" diss for Drake.

Ak wouldn't say what Drake's thoughts were regarding Dot's Super Bowl gig but is confident his 🐐 is on the verge of a huge comeback.