Drake Postpones 4 Shows in Australia and New Zealand

But I'll Make It Up To You!!!

Drake has pulled the plug on his remaining tour dates in Australia and New Zealand due to a scheduling conflict, according to his rep.

The rapper postponed a show in Brisbane on March 4 and one in Sydney on March 7, as well as 2 consecutive concerts in Auckland on March 15 and 16.

Sources close to the tour tell TMZ ... the set for Drake's concerts is massive and it would have been super difficult to haul around all that equipment between those cities, which are far apart, in that space of time.

Drake's rep says the star and his team are "actively working" to reschedule the canceled shows while adding more gigs to his "Anita Max Win Tour."

Not only that, but fans who bought tickets to the scraped performances are good to go for the new dates or they can apply for ticket refunds.

Drake's rep also issued an apology to the fans and promised to share the rescheduled dates ASAP.

As you know ... Drake has been beefing with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar, which has garnered lots of attention since last year.

But recently, Drake has tried to put the whole Kendrick issue behind him with the release of his new record collab with singer PARYNEXTDOOR.