Drake Tosses DeMar DeRozan Jersey Thrown to Him Onstage in One-Sided Beef

Drake's not letting up on NBA star DeMar DeRozan ... a fan proved the beef is still going strong after seeing his jersey get tossed!!!

The Boy was performing during his first Sydney show of his "Anita Max Wynn" Australia tour Sunday when a DeRozan jersey was flung in his direction as he performed "Rich Flex."

Drake tossed a DeRozan jersey that was thrown on stage 😭 pic.twitter.com/Hf1RYH8ETb — Kurrco (@Kurrco) February 17, 2025 @Kurrco

After straightening out the wrinkles and realizing it was a DD jersey, Drake switched sports and spiked the shirt like a football straight off the stage!!!

Drake's used to female attire being thrown at him. He had a vault of bras during his "It's All A Blur" tour of '23.

DeMar has repeatedly said he has no issues with Drake despite turning his "Not Like Us" shout-out lyrics into reality after Kendrick Lamar had him cameo in the music video.