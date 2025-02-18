Get Kendrick Lamar's Flared Leg Denim Look from the Super Bowl

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Kendrick Lamar blew up the internet after his epic Super Bowl halftime show ... with his flared leg style denim-jeans going viral.

And while the actual pair Kendrick donned are Celine, cost $1200 and are currently sold out ... you can still get the look -- for way less -- at stores like Nordstrom, Amazon, and more!

Khloé Kardashian knows her good denim -- and her brand Good American has the perfect pair of flared-style wide-leg jeans to get Kendrick's look!

The Good American women's Good Skate jeans from Amazon feature a high rise, wide-leg silhouette and are made with stretch denim that includes tummy smoothing technology and a gap-proof waistband ... so you'll feel comfortable all day, without losing the snatched style.

According to the brand, these jeans are '90s inspired, skate jeans, and bring effortless sex appeal. If you want an opinion from a customer, a five-star reviewer on Amazon said the jeans have a "flattering fit!"

Get ready to hit the town in MOTHER's Weekend flare jeans from Nordstrom!

These stretch-fit flare jeans come in a classic, blue denim, and feature MOTHER'S "M" stitching on each back pocket ... there's a reason these stylish jeans are beloved by Nordstrom customers.

"I'm so completely in love with these jeans. I'm 5'6" and the length is perfect - no alterations required for low/no heeled footwear. They have stretch for comfort. The cut of the legs is really flattering," a happy customer wrote in a five-star review.

"I love these jeans! I'm around 5'8" or 5'9" and I prefer to wear my jeans with a normal (and not super long) length," another wrote. "The 30" inseam works perfectly for me, and at my height the jeans are not cropped. I love the understated flare."

Show off your curves with Joe's Hi Honey high rise bootcut jeans.

These classic blue jeans feature a high rise waist and are designed for a slim fit through the waist, hips and thighs. According to Joe's, the pants are made for those who are looking for curvy silhouettes -- as they feature a higher back-rise and extra room in the butt.

An ecstatic buyer called the jeans "stretchy, lightweight [and] comfortable!"

"Excellent, versatile medium wash, great rise for ladies with booty, slims the thighs - who could ask for more?" they wrote. "Definitely agree that these have HIGH stretch,:

For those who want to rock the flared look, but are looking for a pair of jeans that aren't blue -- then check out HUDSON's Holly high rise flare jeans!

These white jeans are crafted with premium super-stretch denim, and feature a high rise waistline, five-pocket details and a fitted leg, which breaks at the knee to flares down.

"This are possibly the best jeans I have ever bought. The stretch/weight is perfect. I couldn’t be happier," a happy customer wrote, while another said, "I'm not normally a fan of high rise jeans - I’ve always thought they look too much like mom jeans. These totally changed my mind. The fit is so comfortable and I love the flare."

The PAIGE Manhattan mid-rise bootcut jeans are a great choice if you want to jump on the trend, but aren't a fan of a high rise style.

These dark-wash bootcut jeans -- which are vintage-inspired -- are made of stretch denim, and feature a slimming silhouette through the hips and thighs. While the jeans have the look of vintage denim, the comfort and stretch make the jeans so comfortable you can wear them all day!

A Nordstrom customer called the jeans "great," praising the fit of the product.

Rock Kendrick's halftime show look in these Levi's 70s high flare jeans!

These light-wash jeans feature a high waist and a wide kick-flare hem, along with a belt loop waistband and classic five-pocket style. The pants are classic, yet stylish, making them the perfect choice for your next jeans purchase!

"Let me tell you, these jeans are SO flattering. I'm more of a pear shape, and I love that these fit my hips well without any annoying gaping," an Amazon customer wrote in a five-star review. The flare leg is perfect without being too much. I can wear these with boots, sandals, or sneakers. My favorite Levi's to date!"

For those who want a pair of jeans for an easy transition for a day-to-night look, look no further than the Stacey high rise ankle bootcut jeans from Joe's.

These dark-wash jeans feature a slim fit through the waist, hips, and thigh, with the simple bootcut that sits at the ankle. The length shows off your shoes, making it easy to elevate your look from casual to a night out by just throwing on a heeled sandal.

While the denim doesn't have any stretch, the slightly snug fabric will break in over time. So like a good quality, evening pair of heels, you have to break them in!

Another fun fact? These jeans are loved by Joe's Creative Director Dani Michelle.

You'll be ready to strut your stuff in PAIGE's Laurel Canyon high waist flare jeans from Nordstrom!

These full-length flare jeans are crafted from soft, stretch denim ... and while they are vintage-inspired, the style is modernized and chic, and perfect choice for many occasions -- from a day at the office to a nice dinner.

"These pants are beautiful and super flattering. Good quality -- substantial denim that’s breathable and not too thin," a five-star reviewer wrote. "It’s also nice because it’s stretchy and maintains its form. Really nice color, like a sapphire denim blue."

"These are a great flare jean!" another satisfied customer said. "The denim is light weight but offers enough stretch to feel a bit of compression while allowing ease of movement. I purchased the dark wash and find I'm able to dress it up a bit."

Rock the flared jeans trend but with a unique twist with Good American's Good Classic high waist bootcut jeans!

These wide-cuff denim jeans feature a high rise waist and bootcut legs along with a hint of stretch for extra comfort. While the jeans are a classic blue, the back pockets add a darker blue border, giving the pants an extra touch to a simple look.

"Great fit! I love that this brand has jeans in various inseam lengths, which is everything. I’m 5’ 9” and highly recommend this brand for tall, curvy women," a reviewer said of the jeans, while praising Good American.

For those who dip their toes into the flared-leg trend, but want a more understated flare, then the HUDSON Barbara mid rise baby bootcut jeans are for you.

These jeans are simple, yet stylish .. and are made with high-quality materials, including a cotton-and-elastane blend. They feature a high rise waist, a slim fit throughout the hip and thigh, and a subtle flare through the leg. These HUDSON jeans are flattering on everyone!

"These jeans are both comfy and flattering which is not an easy combo to find. They are true to size but do stretch a bit after you wear them," a happy customer wrote, while another person wrote in an Amazon review that the jeans are "worth every penny! I'm a hard fit. I love these they fit beautifully."