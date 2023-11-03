Playboi Carti Recorded New Album In Paris Cave For 3 Months, Calls Music 'Chaotic'

Playboi Carti blocked out all distractions recording his new album -- and likely much of the world -- 'cause he was belting out rhymes inside a freakin' cave!!!

The reclusive rap star told German pub Numéro Berlin he dedicated 3 months of his life recording his latest album inside a hole in Mother Earth -- this while out in Paris, and he says the end results are "chaotic and crazy" ... pretty much his musical MO.

Carti says the key is to stay outta his head ... and his phone in order to make music that meets his standards.

Fans have been drooling for new Carti music since he topped the charts on Christmas Day 2020 with his cult classic album "Whole Lotta Red" and they'll be happy to know he didn't solely rely on cave-dwelling for quality control.

The "Magnolia" rapper explained he tested the album's sonics inside a glass house in the hills, as well as his Atlanta habitat and suggested it met his approval ... although he didn't give a timeline on when he was dropping.

Jaden Smith dressed up as Carti for Halloween 🎃 👀 pic.twitter.com/dDtFd5G5j3 — ⛤ (@unseenopium) November 1, 2023 @unseenopium

Carti recently pushed his Antagonist Tour back to 2024 so there's a good indicator the album release date will align but fans still have his back -- just ask Jaden Smith, who dressed up like him for Halloween.