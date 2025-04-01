Drake Rocks Viral Texas Rangers' 'Tetas' Hat

Drake's now apparently a Rangers supporter ... but, sorry Corey Seager and Jacob deGrom, it seems like the newfound fandom has little to do with the actual baseball diamond.

Check out a selfie the "God's Plan" artist posted Tuesday afternoon -- it shows he's, indeed, now backing the Rangers ... but take a closer look, it appears he's into them because of a silly misprint on one of their new hats.

The New Era Overlap 5950 collection cap, of course, went viral earlier this year ... when fans noted the way the Rangers' logo was superimposed over the word "Texas" spelled out a Spanish vulgarity for a woman's breasts.

It quickly went viral on social media ... and so many fans loved/panned it -- it actually got removed from MLB online shops.

Drake, though, somehow got his hands on one (they are available on eBay for a decent coin) -- and loved it so much, he just had to show it off on his Instagram page.