Texas Rangers' 'Tetas' Hat Pulled After Backlash

A Texas Rangers ballcap was pulled from online shops this week ... after fans were outraged that it looked like it spelled out a Spanish vulgarity for a woman's breasts.

The hat featured the Rangers' "T" logo superimposed over the word "Texas" ... and while it initially seemed innocent -- social media users were quick to point out that it actually appeared to say "Tetas."

Many took to X to poke fun and complain about the lid ... and, by Monday night, after the cries grew so loud, it was no longer available for purchase.

Other teams' hats from the New Era Overlap 5950 collection were still up for sale for $44.99, though ... including ones from the Pirates, Diamondbacks and White Sox.

MLB officials have yet to publicly comment on the matter.

It's, of course, not the first time an MLB team's hat design has caused internet consternation ... the Athletics' 2024 "Team Shadow" cap that appeared to spell out "Ass" also had to be removed from stores over backlash.