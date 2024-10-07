Ex-MLB Pitcher Matt Bush, Former No. 1 Overall Pick, Arrested In Texas

Matt Bush -- the first overall pick in the 2004 MLB Draft -- was arrested in Texas on Friday night ... after cops say he caused an accident while intoxicated ... and then tried to flee the scene.

According to the Arlington Police Dept., authorities initially attempted to pull over Bush and his 2023 Lincoln Aviator at around 8:25 PM after they say he was "driving erratically."

However, police lost sight of him after they claim he sped away from them.

Just four minutes later, though, officers say Bush ran a red light and caused a huge wreck in an intersection. They claim he then got out of his ride and tried to run -- but bystanders held him down until cops made their way to the scene.

Bush was at first transferred to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries ... but during ensuing questioning at the medical facility, cops say the former pitcher showed signs of intoxication.

After cops claim the 38-year-old declined to speak to investigators and refused to perform sobriety tests ... they arrested him and booked him on three separate charges -- one count of DWI, one count of accident involving injury, and one count of evading.

This is not the first time Bush has been accused of DWI -- cops noted in police records that he "had 2 prior convictions for the same or similar offense."

Despite being picked by the Padres in '04, Bush didn't make his MLB debut until 2016 -- when he was a member of the Texas Rangers.