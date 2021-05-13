Johnny Damon Agrees to Community Service In Wild DUI Case

Officials have agreed to drop the DUI case against Johnny Damon stemming from a wild arrest back in February ... despite cops claiming the MLB star's blood alcohol content was nearly 4 TIMES the legal limit.

You remember the incident ... Damon and his wife, Michelle, were pulled over in Windermere, Florida around 1:23 AM on Feb. 19 and appeared to be super-duper hammered.

Police video shows Damon admitting to drinking before getting behind the wheel -- and cops say both Damon and his wife got physical with officers during the stop.

The police report, obtained by TMZ Sports, notes Damon's B.A.C. was .30 -- which is WAYYY above the .08 legal limit.

During the stop, Johnny -- who bombed field sobriety tests -- brought up his support for Donald Trump ... saying, "I know people are trying to target me because I'm a Trump supporter."

47-year-old Johnny was ultimately charged with misdemeanor DUI -- and was facing up to 9 months in jail if convicted.

But, despite what appeared to be overwhelming evidence, prosecutors are not trying to throw the book at Damon ... instead, offering him a pretty sweet deal that involves cutting a check and doing some community service.

We spoke with Damon's attorney, Stuart Hyman, who tells us Johnny agreed to enter into a pre-trial diversion program -- which involves making a donation to charity and completing a certain amount of hours of community service. He did not mention the number of hours Damon agreed to.

If Damon successfully completes the terms of the deal, Hyman says prosecutors have agreed to drop the case.

As for Damon's wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon -- her case is much more complicated.

She was charged with 2 felonies for allegedly battering officers on the scene -- and could face years in prison if convicted.