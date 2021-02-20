Johnny Damon Released After DUI Arrest and Says Jail Sucks

Former MLB star Johnny Damon has a clear view of jail after his DUI arrest ... it sucks.

Damon was released Friday and told reporters on his way out of the police station, "Jail sucks, handcuffs are worse. Jail is horrible."

The former Red Sox player gave a rambling and confusing explanation of his arrest, intimating he was not drunk behind the wheel and, at the same time, apologizing for his conduct.

The 47-year-old was pulled over early Friday morning after cops allegedly saw his SUV swerving on the road in Windermere, Florida. Police say his speech was slurred and he was unsteady on his feet. They also say he admitted to drinking earlier in the evening. His wife allegedly was combative with cops.