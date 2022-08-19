MLB Star Marcell Ozuna Arrested For DUI ... In Georgia

Atlanta Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna is in trouble with the law yet again ... TMZ Sports has confirmed the 31-year-old was arrested on Friday morning.

Records show Ozuna was booked into Gwinnett County Jail at 4:39 AM, and bonded out a short time later.

He was booked on charges of DUI and failure to maintain lane. No further details surrounding the incident were released.

The Braves won a huge game over the Mets in Atlanta on Thursday night -- but Ozuna did not play in the contest.

This is the second time Ozuna has been arrested in the last 15 months -- he was previously taken into custody in May 2021 after he was accused of roughing up his wife in an incident in Sandy Springs, GA.

Ozuna -- who agreed to enter into a pretrial diversion program to close out the case a few months after the incident -- was suspended 20 games by the MLB over it all.

He later said before this season began that he apologized to his teammates, adding, "I made a mistake."

Marcell Ozuna on returning to #Braves after last year’s arrest on domestic violence charges. pic.twitter.com/cmH4MPpzoW — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) March 14, 2022 @DOBrienATL

Ozuna has played in 107 games for the Braves this season ... batting .214 with 20 home runs.