MLB's Marcell Ozuna Says He Apologized To Teammates For Putting Hands On Wife

MLB star Marcell Ozuna says he apologized to his teammates after police video showed him putting his hands on his wife ... explaining he told the Braves, "I made a mistake."

Speaking with reporters at spring training for the first time since he was arrested for grabbing his wife around her neck in a May 2021 altercation ... Ozuna said he addressed the situation with his Atlanta teammates.

Marcell Ozuna on returning to #Braves after last year's arrest on domestic violence charges.

Ozuna told media members he apologized to the Braves vehemently ... saying, "I said I'm sorry. I made a mistake."

Ozuna then issued a mea culpa to fans -- urging them to not change their opinion of him based on the '21 incident.

Braves Marcell Ozuna apologies to fans and hopes to earn their trust back.

"I would just tell them, treat me as the person I was before," the two-time All-Star said. "Like, I was an amazing person out and in the field. So I'm going to be like that."

As we reported, Ozuna was arrested on May 21 after cops say he struck his wife and also attempted to strangle her at a residence in Georgia.

Ozuna was initially charged with two felonies ... but the counts were ultimately reduced to misdemeanor family violence charges -- and Ozuna agreed to enter into a pretrial diversion program to close out the case.

Ozuna was ordered to, among other things, take an anger management course and complete at least 200 hours of community service. He was also placed on 6 months of supervision.

The MLB, meanwhile, suspended him 20 games, but the ban was retroactive ... meaning Ozuna can play right away this season for the Braves.