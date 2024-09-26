Oakland A's Groundskeeper Gives Fans Dirt During Final Homestand

Thursday afternoon will mark the final time the Athletics play a game at the Oakland Coliseum, so during their last night game on Wednesday -- a groundskeeper made sure some fans left with a memento they can cherish forever.

The A's are currently playing the Texas Rangers in what is slated to be their final homestand not just at the Coliseum -- but in the city of Oakland -- as the team is set to play the next three seasons in Sacramento before setting up shop in Las Vegas.

A grounds crew member gives A's fans a piece of the Coliseum they can cherish forever 🥹 pic.twitter.com/OxIayseYLX — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 26, 2024 @NBCSAthletics

While the stadium has been empty in recent years due to poor play and fan backlash against the owner, John Fisher ... supporters have been coming out this week to make one last memory with the team.

During Wednesday's game ... cameras caught a grounds crew member filling up bottles, bags and cups with dirt from the field for people in the stands.

It's, of course, far from the only souvenir being taken from the ballpark ... as some fans were seen ripping up their seats and trying to nab them as keepsakes before the A's officially leave town.

John Fisher can take the team from Oakland but A’s fans are taking home the Coliseum @StoolBaseball pic.twitter.com/YEtsA0gQVy — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 25, 2024 @barstoolsports

In a statement released on Monday ... Fisher said the dream was to win a World Series and build a new ballpark in Oakland, but both the team and the city came up short.

"Though I wish I could speak to each one of you individually," Fisher said, "I can tell you this from the heart: we tried. Staying in Oakland was our goal, it was our mission, and we failed to achieve it. And for that I am genuinely sorry."