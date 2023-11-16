Oakland A's Approved To Move To Las Vegas After MLB Owners' Unanimous Vote

The Oakland A's are now one step closer to becoming the Las Vegas A's ... MLB owners just gave their resounding stamp of approval on the team's potential move to Sin City.

All 30 of the league's bosses voted on the Athletics' relocation plans in Arlington, Texas on Thursday morning ... and not a single one disapproved -- paving the way for the team to now pack its bags and send them to Nevada.

Of course, there are plenty of other hoops the team must jump through in order to officially relocate ... namely, the org. must secure funds to build a $1.5 billion stadium on the Vegas Strip. But, it seems all of that is mere formality at this point.

A plane flew over the MLB owners meetings in Arlington with a sign that says “A’s belong in Oakland - #VoteNo” pic.twitter.com/0XMkUU9DVf — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 14, 2023 @JomboyMedia

The news is a crushing one for Bay Area fans ... who did all they could to try to sway MLB owners before Thursday's vote, including flying a plane over the owners' meeting earlier this week with a banner that read "A's belong in Oakland - #VoteNo."

The at least somewhat good news for Oakland supporters? The team could still remain in its current city for a while.

A Vegas stadium is not expected to be erected until January 2028 -- meaning staying in the Coliseum for the next four seasons is an option on the table.

If and when the A's officially move, however, it'll be historic ... only one other team has relocated in the last five or so decades -- the Montreal Expos, who bolted to D.C. in 2005.