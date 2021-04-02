MLB Moves 2021 All-Star Game Out Of Atlanta After GA Passes New Voting Law

The Midsummer Classic will no longer go down in Atlanta this year ... MLB announced Friday it's relocating its 2021 All-Star Game after Georgia passed its new voting law this week.

League commish Rob Manfred just made the surprising announcement ... explaining he and the MLB do not agree with GA's new law that many believe suppresses the voting rights of minorities in the Peach State.

"Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views," Manfred said.

"I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft."

Manfred continued, "Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box."

Georgia's new law imposes more red tape for those looking to vote absentee, it cuts the number of drop boxes for ballots, and it reportedly will allow government officials more power to intervene in elections.

The law also makes it illegal for members of the public to hand out food and water to people waiting in line to vote.

Opposers of the law have claimed all of the new rules and regulations are designed to make it more difficult for minorities to vote in the state ... and President Joe Biden made it clear this week he shares the same opinion.

Biden spoke with ESPN on Wednesday night and ripped the new law ... calling it "Jim Crow on steroids." Biden also said he'd support MLB officials if they decided to move the ASG out of the state over it all.

Manfred said Friday it's unclear where the game's new location will be ... but he added, "We will continue with our plans to celebrate the memory of Hank Aaron during this season’s All-Star festivities."

"In addition, MLB’s planned investments to support local communities in Atlanta as part of our All-Star Legacy Projects will move forward."