Lil Wayne Fuels 'Carter VI' Hopes with 'Welcome to Tha Carter Tour' Unveil

Lil Wayne is hitting the road this spring on his "Welcome to Tha Carter Tour" ... a pretty clear cut smoke signal his long-awaited "Carter VI" album isn't too far behind.

Weezy made the grand announcement Tuesday ... unveiling the 28 city tour's kickoff date of April 4, which will hit major hot spots such as Chicago, Detroit, and NYC before concluding in L.A. on May 13.

One city missing, is Wayne's hometown of New Orleans ... but we're told Wayne omits NOLA from his tour lineups because of his acclaimed Weezyana Festival ... a special show for the people of The Big Easy that will be enjoying its 7th edition later this year!!!

The Louisiana rapper first announced there would be a "Carter VI" back in August 2022 -- and fans have been awaiting additional details ever since.

The new tour announcement set off alarms for fans who figure he'll perform new tunes on the road and they're literally chomping at the bit for new music.