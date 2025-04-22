Shaq Has Bathroom Emergency, Bolts From 'Inside The NBA' Set

Play video content NBA on TNT

The No. 1 basketball breakdown show in America may have been marred by a No. 2 on Monday night ... as Shaquille O'Neal had to bolt from the "Inside The NBA" set over a bathroom emergency.

The hilarious scene all played out following the Clippers' playoff game with the Nuggets ... as Shaq, Ernie Johnson, Kenny "The Jet" Smith and Charles Barkley were on-air chatting about L.A.'s big win.

Mid-conversation, out of nowhere, O'Neal got up from his chair and began to waddle away from the quartet's dais.

"You all right, big fella?" Smith asked as Shaq was heading for the door. "Catching a cramp?"

O'Neal quickly made it clear he needed a potty break ... and then the guys lost it.

"It's that olive oil you've been drinking!" Kenny yelled ... before adding, "Hey, listen. He couldn't hold it. After 40, you can't hold it no more, Ernie."

The trio then threw out a few more jokes for another half a minute or so ... before Smith mercifully turned his attention back toward Kawhi Leonard and the Clips.

O'Neal eventually rejoined his pals on set -- and while he insisted it was all a No. 1 issue ... it's hard to say if anyone bought it.