Shaquille O'Neal Calls Joel Embiid 'Soft' For Missing Games

Shaquille O'Neal didn't mince his words when calling out Joel Embiid ... straight-up labeling the Philadelphia 76ers superstar "soft" for not wanting to play in back-to-back games.

Embiid didn't suit up for the Sixers' season opener against the Bucks on Thursday ... and was ruled out the team's next two games -- this after missing the preseason for what Philly called left knee injury management.

The 2023 NBA MVP told a reporter before the season he'd likely not play in back-to-back games for the rest of his career ... and Shaq -- one of the best centers in NBA history -- was pissed off at the notion.

"You have to want to be that guy," O'Neal said on the "Big Pod With Shaq." "And with his statements the other day, I don't think Joel wants to be that guy."

"S. O. F. T.!"

Joel Embiid is an incredible player but flops and flailing like this against guys 50+ pounds lighter than him are a regular occurrence.



If you’re gonna do this don’t talk about the other team “begging for fouls” in your postgame presser.pic.twitter.com/teFrPINzs0 — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) April 18, 2023 @erikslater_

O'Neal, a four-time NBA champ and 15-time All-Star, explained he aimed to be the best center in every game from 1992 to 2011 ... and Embiid, at 30 years old, has no reason to sit out.

"You don't get double teams, you don't get triple-teamed," Shaq said. "All he's doing is pick and pop. Why you tired?!"

Shaq also pointed out Embiid has the potential to excel ... as he proved last season when he set the franchise record with 70 points in one game.

Ultimately, Shaq feels like Embiid -- who played in only 39 games last season -- has no desire to do it.

"If you can drop 70 when you're pissed off, you can average 40," Shaq said.

The NBA is currently investigating whether Embiid's absences violate player participation policy ... which was put in place to prevent teams from resting healthy players.