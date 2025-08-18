Anthony Edwards Gifts Signature Shoes To Kids For Back-To-School Prep

Play video content Instagram/@bookedbymolo

Anthony Edwards is making sure kids in Houston have shoe game going into the 2025-26 school year ... by donating a bunch of his signature adidas sneakers!!

The NBA superstar sponsored Bleau Print Hospitality's "Walking In The Right Path Shoe Giveaway" event ... which took place at the Atlas Ultra Lounge in H-Town.

The CEO and founder, Molo, shared the donation on Instagram ... saying Edwards had over 150 pairs of his Adidas AE 1 sneakers delivered to their charity.

"All brand new shoes from the man himself," Molo said in the video.

Even though Edwards wasn't personally there to hand out his gifts to the kids, they were super hyped and grateful for the fresh new sneakers, nonetheless -- especially one kid, who said the Minnesota Timberwolves guard is his favorite player.

"Anthony Edwards, thank you, Ant-man," the fan said.

Edwards has been with Three Stripes since he went No. 1 in the 2020 NBA Draft. He signed a multiyear extension with the athletic brand last year.