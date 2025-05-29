Anthony Edwards Not 'Hurt' Over NBA Playoffs Loss, Excited For Next Season

Play video content Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves season ended after a 3-1 series loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday night, but you won't catch Anthony Edwards moping around about the loss ... Ant Man's pumped to run it back!

Edwards, alongside Mike Conley, met with the media after the T'Wolves playoff exit ... where they were asked to reflect on the season, and asked to talk about the pain of failing to reach the Finals for a second straight year.

"It's exciting," Ant said. "I don't know why people think it would hurt. I mean, it's exciting for me. I'm 23, I get to do it a whole bunch of times. I'm hurt more so for Mike. I came up short for Mike."

"We tried last year, couldn't get it. We tried again this year. We're gonna try again next year, but hurting is a terrible word to use, I'm good."

Ant says he understands how hard it is to win an NBA title, and he's dedicating himself to getting ready for next season.

Speaking of Conley, he was asked how he felt about missing out on the NBA finals once more. While Ant wasn't hurt over the end result, Conley was feeling the effects.

"I don't think anybody can really feel what I feel," he said. "I can't ask them to feel that because they haven't been around as long and seen how few opportunities you get at this chance. So, for me, it's gonna take a while to dissect what we just did and weren't able to accomplish."

"But at the same time, proud of my team and proud of my guys."