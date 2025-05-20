New Video Shows Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Bomb Explosion

Play video content TMZ.com

Frightening video shows the bomb going off outside a Palm Springs, California fertility clinic Saturday morning ... sending a fiery plume of smoke into the air.

TMZ obtained video ... nothing seems out of the ordinary on the sunshine-filled day, when all of a sudden a muffled blast goes off, followed by a tall puff of dark smoke aggressively shooting upward.

One person, the suspect, was killed in the explosion outside American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic, with 4 injured.

The FBI says a 25-year-old man named Guy Edward Bartkus of nearby Twentynine Palms, Calif. detonated a car bomb. Officials say he's the person who was killed ... his body was found near the charred car.

Bartkus reportedly held "anti-natalist" views, meaning he thought humans need to stop procreating. He is reported to have left behind "anti-pro-life" writings before he allegedly set off the bomb.

While the physical clinic was damaged, no embryos were harmed.