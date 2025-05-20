New Video Shows Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Bomb Explosion
Frightening video shows the bomb going off outside a Palm Springs, California fertility clinic Saturday morning ... sending a fiery plume of smoke into the air.
TMZ obtained video ... nothing seems out of the ordinary on the sunshine-filled day, when all of a sudden a muffled blast goes off, followed by a tall puff of dark smoke aggressively shooting upward.
One person, the suspect, was killed in the explosion outside American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic, with 4 injured.
The FBI says a 25-year-old man named Guy Edward Bartkus of nearby Twentynine Palms, Calif. detonated a car bomb. Officials say he's the person who was killed ... his body was found near the charred car.
Bartkus reportedly held "anti-natalist" views, meaning he thought humans need to stop procreating. He is reported to have left behind "anti-pro-life" writings before he allegedly set off the bomb.
While the physical clinic was damaged, no embryos were harmed.
The attack is being investigated as an "intentional act of terrorism," according to Akil Davis, the assistant director of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office.